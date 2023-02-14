Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 136.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $663,578. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

