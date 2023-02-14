Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,409,000 after acquiring an additional 823,255 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,047 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,184,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after acquiring an additional 811,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NLOK stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

