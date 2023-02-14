Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,323 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 5.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 220,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth $288,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UGI by 15.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in UGI by 32.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 45.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

