Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 263,579 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 125,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 329,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

