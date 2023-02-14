Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

