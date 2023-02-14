Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 11.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.77.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness Profile

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.