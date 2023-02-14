Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after buying an additional 293,896 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,344,000 after buying an additional 238,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HCA opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.35. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

