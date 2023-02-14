Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SPG opened at $125.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

