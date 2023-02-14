Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,008 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CHCT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE CHCT opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 206.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Further Reading

