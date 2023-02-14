Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,382 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.