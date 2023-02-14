Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,732 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

