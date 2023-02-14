Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,947 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BCE by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BCE by 238.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in BCE by 523.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BCE by 31.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

