Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,548 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 0.85. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More

