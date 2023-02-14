Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,726 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

