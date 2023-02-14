Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $335,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $190.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

