Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 304 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

