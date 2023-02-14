Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,186 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $2,885,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

