Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HF Sinclair Price Performance

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,049,680 shares of company stock valued at $244,099,105. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

