Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in FOX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in FOX by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in FOX by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Trading Down 0.3 %

FOX stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

