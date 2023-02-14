Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $42,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADC opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

