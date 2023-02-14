Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3,253.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 71,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.78. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $161.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

