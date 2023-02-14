Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178,461 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

NYSE:ALK opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

