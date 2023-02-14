Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

