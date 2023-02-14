Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,027 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $94.65.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.