Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 12,137 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Weis Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Weis Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.