Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,554 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

