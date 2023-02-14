Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,757 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

