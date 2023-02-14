Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,003 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $138.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.