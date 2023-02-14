Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 207,016 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 351.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,016 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
