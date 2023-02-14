Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 69,955 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,955 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ODP were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $53.59.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

