Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MEOH. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Methanex Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

