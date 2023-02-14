Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 23,855 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $232.89.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

