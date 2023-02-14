Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $780.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

