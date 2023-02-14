Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,641,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52,490 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 66.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,285,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 515,298 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 1.8 %

RNW stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.10 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.