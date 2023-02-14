Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,429,065 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Workday by 18.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Workday by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $188.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average is $160.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $250.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

