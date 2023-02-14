Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $147.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

