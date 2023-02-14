Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 235,359 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Articles

