Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 235,359 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
- 3 Mid-Cap Earnings Plays to Watch This Week
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.