Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,238 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,722,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.