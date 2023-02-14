Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Insider Activity

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NSSC opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.