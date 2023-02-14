Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,663 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Agree Realty by 45.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after acquiring an additional 979,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $42,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

