Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,476 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MARA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $683.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 5.10. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

