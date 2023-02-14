Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,162 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 37.7% during the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

