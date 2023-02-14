Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 844.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,013 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $639.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Stories

