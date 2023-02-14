Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NUS opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

