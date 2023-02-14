Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PetIQ by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

