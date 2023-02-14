Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.47 Million Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGRE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 116.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 212.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 677,711 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $3,192,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 303.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

