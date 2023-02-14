Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.57 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

