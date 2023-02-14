Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,574 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Owens & Minor by 42.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 560.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

