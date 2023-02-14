Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.69 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 90,337 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,808 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,240. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.