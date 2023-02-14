Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 67,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in PDC Energy by 426.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,403,000 after buying an additional 662,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDCE stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $75,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,585. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

